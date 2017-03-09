BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Ok2 Minerals Ltd
* OK2 Minerals Ltd. Increases private placement and closes $1.8mm
* OK2 Minerals Ltd - its private placement offering has been increased up to 14.73 million units at issue price of $0.125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.