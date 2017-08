April 28 (Reuters) - Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc :

* Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago

* Q1 revenue of 5.90 billion naira versus 3.33 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2pFEKoo Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)