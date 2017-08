March 27 (Reuters) - Okta Inc:

* Okta Inc - now sees IPO of upto $189.8 million of class A common stock - SEC filing

* Okta Inc - sees IPO of upto 12.65 million class A shares priced at $15 per share - SEC filing

* Okta Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee