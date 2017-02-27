BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions approves scheme of merger with Kellton Dbydx Software Pvt Ltd
* Approved scheme of merger of Kellton Dbydx Software Private Limited with Kellton Tech Solutions Limited
Feb 27 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA:
* Subscription of the second and last tranche of new shares and new bonds reserved to European Sports Investment Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved scheme of merger of Kellton Dbydx Software Private Limited with Kellton Tech Solutions Limited
ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign minister said he was going ahead with a rally with Turkish voters in Germany on Tuesday despite what he called shameful actions by police and intelligence services to force the closure of the planned meeting hall.
BERLIN International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks stepped down on Tuesday as head of the team evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics, as an IOC ethics commission investigates alleged payments to him before the awarding of the 2016 Games to Rio.