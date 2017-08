Feb 22 (Reuters) - Olam International Limited-

* Olam and Mighty Earth agree to collaborate on forest conservation and sustainable agriculture

* Mighty earth agreed to suspend its current campaign targeting olam's oil palm and rubber operations for a year, including its complaint to fsc

* Olam agreed to suspend further land clearing of forest in gabon for palm and rubber plantations for a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Re)