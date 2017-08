May 15 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd

* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million

* Qtrly revenue from sale of goods & services S$ 5.80 billion versus S$ 4.76 billion

* Qtrly sales volume jumped 50.5 pct compared with Q1 2016 mainly due to opportunistic trading volumes in grains during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: