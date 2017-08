May 22 (Reuters) - National Energy Services Reunited Corp :

* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing

* Olayan International says may from time to time seek to engage in talks with shareholders/officers/board members of national energy regarding co