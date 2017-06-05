BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line provides update for Q2 2017

June 5 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

* Old Dominion freight line provides update for second-quarter 2017

* For May 2017 LTL tons per day increased 5.8% as compared to May 2016

* For quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.3 percent as compared to same period last year

* Old Dominion Freight Line - for quarter-to-date period LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 3.5 percent versus same period last year