3 months ago
BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
#Funds News
May 16, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Omam announces launch of secondary offering

* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares

* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited

* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth in prospectus supplement

* In addition, on 14 may 2017, omam entered into a repurchase agreement with old mutual plc and om group (uk) limited pursuant to which omam agreed to repurchase 5 million ordinary shares directly from om group (uk) limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

