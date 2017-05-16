BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share

May 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share

* Public offering is expected to close on 19 may 2017

* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited

* Underwriters also have a 30- day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at public offering price, less underwriting discount

* Omam will not sell any shares in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares