3 months ago
BRIEF-Old Mutual says may launch small IPO for Old Mutual Wealth
May 25, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting

* Old mutual plc chief executive bruce hemphill said

* We are aiming to complete two listings that will materially deliver managed separation at earliest opportunity in 2018

* We believe that current structure inhibits efficient funding of future growth plans for individual businesses, restricting them from their full potential

* We have contributed £200 million of capital into omw with a consequential reduction in plc's liquidity support and centrally held liquidity buffers for omw of £130 millio

* We intend to pursue one or more transactions which will ultimately deliver two separate entities, listed on both london and johannesburg stock exchanges, into hands of old mutual plc's then shareholders

* One will consist principally of omw operations and primary means of achieving this outcome is likely to be through a demerger, with possibility of a small initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

