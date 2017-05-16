FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary share offering
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement

* OM Asset Management Plc has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares

* Ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Ltd

* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth

* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is acting as sole book running manager for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

