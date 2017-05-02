FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Old Mutual says terminated contract with IFDS
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says terminated contract with IFDS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* Terminated its contract with IFDS for "bluedoor" back-end investment administration platform

* Has contracted with FNZ to deliver platform and outsourcing services.

* Expect an enhanced customer and adviser proposition supplied by FNZ to be operational for new business by late 2018/early 2019

* Preliminary cost estimates for operational delivery of FNZ system are of order of 120-160 mln stg

* New platform is expected to provide additional functionality that was not included in previous arrangements.

* Management estimate this would have cost in excess of a further £50 million and taken a further two years post migration to deliver.

* Decisions do not affect Old Mutual Plc's managed separation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.