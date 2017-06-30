BRIEF-Investsmart Group exepcts EBITA for FY18 to be lower than expected in FY 2017
* Forecast EBITA for FY 2018 will be substantially lower than expected in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Old Mutual Plc publishes solvency and financial condition report:
* Group solvency ii ratio of 122.3 percent as at dec 31 2016
* Group solvency ii ratio declined from 138 percent jan 1 2016
* Decline mainly due weakening stg versus rand, dividend payments, landmark partners purchase by omam, rise in capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forecast EBITA for FY 2018 will be substantially lower than expected in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects that FET's cost of debt will be marginally reduced to approximately 4.2 pct per annum as at 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: