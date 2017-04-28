FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual Wealth reports Q1 funds under management of 122.3 bln stg
April 28, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual Wealth reports Q1 funds under management of 122.3 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* Old Mutual Wealth gross, net flows and fum update Q1 2017

* Funds under management (FUM) for old mutual wealth Q1 at 122.3 billion stg versus 115.3 billion stg year ago

* Q1 net client cash flow (NCCF) for old mutual wealth 2.7 billion stg versus 1.7 billion stg year ago

* Old mutual wealth says markets will remain volatile and challenging in medium- term, until outcome of general election and greater details on brexit are known Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

