RPT-Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
Feb 23 Old Republic International Corp:
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
* Says Board of Directors also approved an extension of Company's shareholder rights plan
* Directors increased Board's size to twelve by appointing Steven J. Bateman as a new independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.