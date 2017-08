March 17 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG:

* FY net commission income remained slightly below last year at 67.9 million euros ($73.10 million) (previous year: 68.8 million euros)

* FY pre-tax profit 54.3 million euros, 35.2 million euros net income

* FY net interest income fell to 229.9 million euros (previous year: 245.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)