Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 3 Olin Corp:
* Olin announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $1.567 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Olin corp says reiterated full year 2017 adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion
* q2 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to improve slightly compared to q1 2017 levels
* expect improved performance from both epoxy and winchester in second half of 2017 compared to first half of year
* Olin corp says expect second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly stronger than first half 2017 levels
* second half 2017 epoxy results are expected to benefit from lower raw material costs than were experienced in q1
* Sees 2017 capital spending in $300 million to $350 million range
* In quarter,favorable results in chlor alkali products, vinyls were primarily result of higher than anticipated caustic soda,ethylene dichloride pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.