BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Olin Corp:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing
* Maturity dates for term loan facility and revolving credit facility were extended from October 5, 2020 to March 9, 2022- SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility were increased to $600 million - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, the aggregate principal amount of term loans under the term loan facility was increased to $1.38 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2m7uKPp) Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.