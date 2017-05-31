FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ollie’S Bargain Outlet Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ollie’S Bargain Outlet Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

* ollie’s bargain outlet holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 sales $227.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy total net sales of $1.032 billion to $1.040 billion

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy comparable store sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy net income per diluted share of $1.18 to $1.21

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc - sees fy 2018 capital expenditures of $18.0 million to $20.0 million

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.14 to $1.17

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc - inventory at end of q1 of fiscal 2017 increased 19.5% to $246.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.