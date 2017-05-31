BRIEF-Ollie’S Bargain Outlet Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

May 31 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

* ollie’s bargain outlet holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 sales $227.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy total net sales of $1.032 billion to $1.040 billion

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy comparable store sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy net income per diluted share of $1.18 to $1.21

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc - sees fy 2018 capital expenditures of $18.0 million to $20.0 million

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fy adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.14 to $1.17

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc - inventory at end of q1 of fiscal 2017 increased 19.5% to $246.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: