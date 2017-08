BRIEF-Olvi Q1 net sales EUR 71.2 million

April 28 (Reuters) - OLVI OYJ:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 71.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 6.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RETAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 PRESENTED IN CONNECTION WITH DISCLOSURE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016

* ESTIMATES THAT GROUP'S SALES VOLUME AND NET SALES FOR 2017 WILL INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)