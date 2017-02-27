Olympics-Swiss Olympic Committee backs Sion bid for 2026 winter Games
BERNE, March 7 The Swiss Olympic committee's executive board has voted to back Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, officials said on Tuesday.
Feb 27 Olympic Entertainment Group AS:
* Lithuanian subsidiary, UAB Orakulas, will be demerged into two entities within H1 2017
* Aim of demerger is to adjust group structure by separating technology platform of online operations and trading and risk management for sports betting services from operational activities of subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERNE, March 7 The Swiss Olympic committee's executive board has voted to back Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, officials said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, March 7 Former Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva was confirmed on Tuesday as a member of the supervisory board of Russia's anti-doping agency RUSASA, the Russian Olympic Committee said.
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)