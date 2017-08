April 27 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Consolidated total revenue before gaming taxes for Q1 at 51.5 million euros ($56.11 million), up 5.3 percent or 2.6 million euros y-o-y

* Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 at 9.8 million euros, a growth of 9.6 percent from 9.0 million euros a year before

