March 2 (Reuters) - Olympic Steel Inc

* Olympic steel reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 sales rose 7.3 percent to $254.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Olympic Steel Inc - "pricing, demand and customer sentiment all improved as quarter progressed"

* Olympic Steel Inc - "positive industry trends that began in last year's q4 have continued in Q1 of 2017"