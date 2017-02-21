BRIEF-Olympique Lyonnais H1 turns to 2.3 million euros net loss group share

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA:

* H1 revenue 111.8 million euros ($117.92 million) versus 107.8 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income 8.1 million euros versus 30.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 2.3 million euros versus profit of 19.7 million euros year ago

* It is expected that the subscription of the 2nd tranche of shares, amounting to approximately 70 million euros, will occur no later than 28 February 2017

* Plans to allocate substantial portion of funds raised in connection with the capital contribution of IDG European Sports Investment to reduce the group's debt in order to obtain corresponding decrease in interest Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)