May 11 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp

* Says it files an appeal to Tokyo District court on May 11

* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities

* Says it refuses to accept judgment rendered by Tokyo District Court

