BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton announces closing of $50.2 mln offering
* Cannabis wheaton announces closing of $50.2 million offering
June 29 OM Asset Management Plc:
* OMAM announces CEO succession process
* OM Asset Management Plc - peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director
* OM Asset Management-james J. Ritchie to serve as executive chairman and interim CEO while board conducts a thorough search for company's next CEO
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04