June 29 OM Asset Management Plc:

* OMAM announces CEO succession process

* OM Asset Management Plc - ‍peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director​

* OM Asset Management-‍james J. Ritchie to serve as executive chairman and interim CEO while board conducts a thorough search for company's next CEO