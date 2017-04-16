BRIEF-BOE Technology buys back A-shares and B-shares
* Says it has bought back 226.5 million yuan ($32.86 million) worth of A-shares, HK$284.7 million ($36.59 million) worth of B-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and April 30, 2017
April 16 Oman Telecommunications Co:
* Q1 net profit 23.8 million rials versus 34.8 million rials year ago
* Q1 revenue 132.6 million rials versus 133.9 million rials year ago
* Fall in net profit is attributed to increase in royalty rates effective from January 1, 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2ofaOLH) Further company coverage:
* Says it has bought back 226.5 million yuan ($32.86 million) worth of A-shares, HK$284.7 million ($36.59 million) worth of B-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and April 30, 2017
* Said on Tuesday that the board appointed Marco Benatti chairman and Francesco Meani CEO