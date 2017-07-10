BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development notes recent increases in price and trading volume of its shares
* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares of company
July 10 National Securities Co Saog
* H1 net loss 356,585 rials versus profit of 361,159 rials year ago
* H1 operational revenue 51,453 rials versus 44,812 rials year ago Source: (bit.ly/2sFByad) Further company coverage:
* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares of company
MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had introduced temporary administration in mid-sized Bank Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims to the bank.