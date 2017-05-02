UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv
* Oma's annual shareholders’ meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Ratify Diego Quintana Kawage as chairman of board
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Approved payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 1,600 million, or Ps. 4.00 per share
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Shareholders' meeting approved a share purchase reserve of Ps. 1,500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.