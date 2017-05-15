BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical

May 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in First Data Corp by 5.4 percent to 8.1 million Class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc holds share stake in Paypal Holdings Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in bluebird bio inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 150,000 shares in Lowe's Cos Inc

* Omega Advisors takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Weatherford International Plc

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in New Residential Investment by 69.9 percent to 1.3 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Eastman Chemical Co by 8.4 percent to 464,813 shares

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in PVH Corp by 38.1 percent to 395,338 shares

* Omega Advisors - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2ri6mNh)