5 months ago
BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc -

* Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2025

* 2025 notes will mature on january 15, 2025, have an issue price to public of 99.540% plus accrued interest from January 15, 2017

* 2028 notes will mature on Jan 15, 2028, have an issue price to public of 98.978% , feature a fixed-rate coupon of 4.750% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

