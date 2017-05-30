FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare announces closing of new and amended senior unsecured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :

* Omega announces closing of new and amended senior unsecured credit facilities; Acquisition and lease of 18 facilities in UK; Corrects market rumor related to signature healthcare

* Has entered into a new $1.8 billion senior unsecured revolving and term loan credit facility

* Overall syndication of REIT credit facilities and OHI LP credit facility raised commitments of over $2.8 billion.

* Entered into an amended and restated $250 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility

* REIT credit facilities replace Omega's previous $2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit and term loan credit facility

* Unit entered into a new $100 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility

* REIT credit facilities include feature that permits co to expand borrowing capacity to aggregate of not more than $2.5 billion

* Unit's new credit facility replaces its previous $100 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility

* Revolving credit facility matures on May 25, 2021, with 2 options to extend maturity 6 additional months for each option

* For three month period ending June 30, 2017, co expects to record a one-time, non-cash charge of about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

