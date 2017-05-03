BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
* Omega Healthcare Investors announces first quarter 2017 financial results; increased dividend rate for 19th consecutive quarter
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.86
* Q1 revenue $231.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.5 million
* Q1 FFO per share $0.88
* 2017 adjusted ffo guidance affirmed
* Sees 2017 FFO per share $3.26 - $3.30
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.