BRIEF-Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp-
* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value
* Have initiated a strategic alternatives review for company's human nutrition business segment
* "There can be no assurances that this strategic review will result in any specific action, or as to its timing"
* In connection with strategic review, company has suspended its previously announced stock repurchase plan