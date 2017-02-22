BRIEF-Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp-

* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value

* Have initiated a strategic alternatives review for company's human nutrition business segment

* "There can be no assurances that this strategic review will result in any specific action, or as to its timing"

* In connection with strategic review, company has suspended its previously announced stock repurchase plan