3 months ago
BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp-

* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing

* Omega Protein - sec sought documents that include those relating to co's public disclosures that it was in compliance with all of covenants in loan agreements

* Omega Protein - the subpoena also calls for production of documents concerning co's calculation of its cost of sales for fiscal years 2014 through 2016

* Omega Protein - subpoena also seeks documents reflecting co's accounting policies and procedures for inventories, cost of sales for fiscal years 2014 through 2016

* Says it intends to comply with sec's subpoena Source text: (bit.ly/2rpS65j) Further company coverage:

