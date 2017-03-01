FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 Phase 2 trial
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 Phase 2 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy

* Omeros Corp - total of ten serious adverse events have been reported, none considered related to OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - two patients died of progression of cancer after less than three weeks of OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - one patient died of graft failure after completing study and positively responding to oms721

* Omeros Corp - none of these deaths was considered by investigators to be related to OMS721 treatment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

