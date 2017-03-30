FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Omeros reports more positive data in OMS721 phase 2 trial in renal diseases
March 30, 2017 / 11:20 AM

BRIEF-Omeros reports more positive data in OMS721 phase 2 trial in renal diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros reports more positive data in OMS721 phase 2 trial in renal diseases

* Phase 3 program slated for this year

* Consistent with all other OMS721 clinical trials, no significant safety concerns have been observed

* Preparing breakthrough application and phase 3 protocol for discussion with FDA; phase 3 trial in IGAN expected to begin this year

* New data corroborate and expand on trial results reported in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

