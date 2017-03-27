FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of OMS721 Clinical Trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology

* Omeros corp - mean change from baseline in platelet count was statistically significant as measured by area under curve

* Omeros- renal replacement therapy able to be discontinued in 1 patient during oms721 treatment, renal function remained stable following completion of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

