BRIEF-Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of OMS721 Clinical Trial

March 27 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology

* Omeros corp - mean change from baseline in platelet count was statistically significant as measured by area under curve

* Omeros- renal replacement therapy able to be discontinued in 1 patient during oms721 treatment, renal function remained stable following completion of treatment