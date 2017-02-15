BRIEF-Omico Corp clarifies on news saying DENR cancelled 75 mining contracts

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Omico Corp:
* Refers to news article titled "DENR cancels 75 mineral production sharing agreement contracts" posted in Manila Bulletin on Feb. 14
* Omico's operating agreement with Macawiwili Gold Mining and Development Co has already been terminated
* Co still maintains 3 percent interest in Macawiwili Gold Mining and Development Company valued at 50 million pesos
* Cancellation of MPSA of Macawiwili will affect Omico to the extent of 3 pct stake