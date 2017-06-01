FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omineca Mining names Tom Macneill as CEO
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Omineca Mining names Tom Macneill as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Omineca Mining And Metals Ltd

* Omineca announces management and board changes

* Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd says Tom Macneill, a current director, will assume role of CEO and president replacing Tim Termuende

* Omineca MINING and Metals Ltd says Termuende and Downie have resigned from their management and directorship positions effective immediately

* Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd says Andrew Davidson, current director, will assume role of CFO Glen Diduck as chief financial officer

* Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd - company is cancelling non-brokered private placement that it announced on April 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

