July 12Omnijoi Media Corp :

* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 8.9 percent to increase by 6.5 percent, or to be 60.5 million yuan to 70.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (66.4 million yuan)

* Says low investment revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qdBwDx

