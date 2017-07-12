BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity
* Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage:
July 12Omnijoi Media Corp :
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 8.9 percent to increase by 6.5 percent, or to be 60.5 million yuan to 70.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (66.4 million yuan)
* Says low investment revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qdBwDx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage:
July 12 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :