5 months ago
BRIEF-On Semiconductor Corp makes changes to distributor revenue recognition
April 4, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-On Semiconductor Corp makes changes to distributor revenue recognition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - On Semiconductor Corp

* On Semiconductor Corp announces changes to distributor revenue recognition

* On Semiconductor Corp - does not expect transition to "sell-in" method to have any material impact to co's results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* On Semiconductor Corp - revenue recognition will occur at time company ships products to distributors starting with q1 of 2017

* On Semiconductor Corp - expects to recognize one-time adjustments to various line items in consolidated statement of operations for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

