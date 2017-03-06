FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
March 6, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - On Track Innovations Ltd :

* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,

* USAT seeks payment of $4.9 million plus interest and costs - sec filing

* Company denies allegations in complaint and intends to defend complaint- sec filing

* On march 3, 2017, company filed a claim in united states district court against masterwork

* Seeks payment of $2.5 million plus interest, costs due to masterwork's refusal to perform obligations related to purchase order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

