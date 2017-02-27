GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, U.S. dollar firm on Fed outlook
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
Feb 27 Oncocyte Corp:
* Oncocyte Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14

* Says Debora Spar, a member of board informed board that she will not stand for re-election and will retire from board