BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society

May 22 (Reuters) - Oncocyte Corp

* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society

* Oncocyte corp - continues plans to commercialize lung cancer diagnostic test in 2017

* Oncocyte corp says believes results reported "significantly exceed" levels necessary for a commercially successful test

* Oncocyte corp - reported positive new results in its development of a "highly-accurate" blood-based lung cancer diagnostic