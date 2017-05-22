FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
May 22, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Oncocyte Corp

* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society

* Oncocyte corp - continues plans to commercialize lung cancer diagnostic test in 2017

* Oncocyte corp says believes results reported "significantly exceed" levels necessary for a commercially successful test

* Oncocyte corp - reported positive new results in its development of a "highly-accurate" blood-based lung cancer diagnostic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

