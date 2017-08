March 30 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA:

* FY net profit group share EUR 0.64 million ($688,064.00) versus EUR 1.3 million year ago

* EUR 9.6 million in net cash at year end 2016, compared with EUR 9.2 million at year-end 2015

* FY operating loss of EUR 2.94 million versus profit of EUR 1.29 million year ago

* In FY 2016, Oncodesign's revenue totaled EUR 14.6 million Source text: bit.ly/2oayoMM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)