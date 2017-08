March 15 (Reuters) - Oncodesign Sa

* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen

* Oncodesign recovers full rights to LRRK2 program and patent portfolio

* Following reacquisition, Oncodesign now intends to pursue further development of LRRK2 based parkinson program internally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: