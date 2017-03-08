FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncology Venture gets SEK 1 mln through exercise of warrants of series 2019
March 8, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oncology Venture gets SEK 1 mln through exercise of warrants of series 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB:

* Receives 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,736)through exercise of warrants of series 2019

* Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (MPI) has exercised 100,000 of the 302,243 warrants in Oncology Venture that MPI received in return for Oncology Venture’s extended global three year exclusive license to the MPI Drug Response Prediction (DRPTM) technology for drug development and commercialization

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

