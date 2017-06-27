June 27 ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* SUCCESSFUL PREDICTION OF CANCER RESPONSE TO LIPLACIS® IN BREAST CANCER AND OTHER TUMORS BY OV'S DRP™ - STRONG SUPPORT FOR RANDOMIZED PHASE 2

* ‍DATA FROM ONGOING LIPLACIS PHASE 1/2 STUDY SHOWS TUMOR RESPONSE TO LIPLACIS CAN BE PREDICTED BY ONCOLOGY VENTURES DRP INDEPENDENT OF TUMOR TYPE AND INCLUDING BREAST CANCER​