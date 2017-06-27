ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:
* SUCCESSFUL PREDICTION OF CANCER RESPONSE TO LIPLACIS® IN BREAST CANCER AND OTHER TUMORS BY OV'S DRP™ - STRONG SUPPORT FOR RANDOMIZED PHASE 2
DATA FROM ONGOING LIPLACIS PHASE 1/2 STUDY SHOWS TUMOR RESPONSE TO LIPLACIS CAN BE PREDICTED BY ONCOLOGY VENTURES DRP INDEPENDENT OF TUMOR TYPE AND INCLUDING BREAST CANCER
VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test